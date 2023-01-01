DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can't use imageSizes on Media collection with next-payload?

default discord avatar
arielarial
3 months ago
27

Hi everyone! So, I was getting errors trying to get my Media collection to work with next-payload.


I found that it was because of

imageSizes

. When I add this prop to the collection, the Media creation fails with the following error:



TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'resize')
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66367:73
    at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
    at Object.next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
    at _next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:39:17)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:44:13
    at new Promise (<anonymous>)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:36:16
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66416:49
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
[14:00:03] ERROR (payload): FileUploadError: There was a problem while uploading the file.
    at new ExtendableError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54432:23)
    at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
    at new APIError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54446:31)
    at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
    at new FileUploadError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54559:31)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:65965:35
    at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
    at Object.throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
    at _throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:42:17)


Steps to reproduce:


- clone next-payload-demo


- yarn add @google-cloud/storage


- follow plugin-cloud-storage docs to replace s3 adapter with gcs adapter


- update cloudStorage config


- update env vars (and .env.example)


- run yarn build



[ everything working so far ]



- add imageSizes to "media" collection


imageSizes: [
      {
        name: "thumbnail",
        width: 200,
        height: 200,
        crop: "centre",
      },
    ],

[ throws error ]



Repo:

https://github.com/arieltonglet/gcs-next-payload-demo
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    hey @arielarial — good question!



    actually, you have to

    opt-in

    to allowing Sharp usage within

    next-payload

    . This is for a few reasons:



    1. Sharp is a big dependency, and to try and keep our serverless function bundles as small as possible, we remove it by default


    2. the

    next/image

    component pretty much does everything that Sharp's

    imageSizes

    can, so Sharp is somewhat unnecessary



    but



    i think it should work if you just specify

    imageSizes


    automatically



    what's the error?

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    this makes sense



    the error I'm getting is this:


    TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'resize')
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66367:73
    at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
    at Object.next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
    at _next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:39:17)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:44:13
    at new Promise (<anonymous>)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:36:16
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66416:49
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
[14:00:03] ERROR (payload): FileUploadError: There was a problem while uploading the file.
    at new ExtendableError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54432:23)
    at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
    at new APIError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54446:31)
    at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
    at new FileUploadError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54559:31)
    at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:65965:35
    at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
    at Object.throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
    at _throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:42:17)
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    maybe try and

    rm -Rf .next


    Next may be caching something

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    testing right now



    same error :/



    I looked in lock file, and sharp is listed as a dependency of payload

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    ok i've spotted the issue. on a fix now

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    nice! thank you, james!



    does it help if I open an issue?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    nahh already fixed



    bout to push

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    ahahahahahah oh, ok!



    that was fast

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    and done



    you can update next-payload



    you might have to

    rm -Rf .next

    again

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    nice, will do it



    it's working now!



    For some reason I couldn't update next-payload via yarn, not event when I deleted

    node_modules

    or with

    --latest

    But anyway I pasted your fix directly and it's working now. Thanks again, James!

