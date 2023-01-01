Hi everyone! So, I was getting errors trying to get my Media collection to work with next-payload.

I found that it was because of

imageSizes

. When I add this prop to the collection, the Media creation fails with the following error:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'resize') at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66367:73 at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23) at Object.next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20) at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28) at _next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:39:17) at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:44:13 at new Promise (<anonymous>) at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:36:16 at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66416:49 at Array.map (<anonymous>) [14:00:03] ERROR (payload): FileUploadError: There was a problem while uploading the file. at new ExtendableError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54432:23) at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30) at new APIError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54446:31) at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30) at new FileUploadError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54559:31) at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:65965:35 at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23) at Object.throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20) at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28) at _throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:42:17)

Steps to reproduce:

- clone next-payload-demo

- yarn add @google-cloud/storage

- follow plugin-cloud-storage docs to replace s3 adapter with gcs adapter

- update cloudStorage config

- update env vars (and .env.example)

- run yarn build

[ everything working so far ]

- add imageSizes to "media" collection

imageSizes: [ { name: "thumbnail", width: 200, height: 200, crop: "centre", }, ],

[ throws error ]

Repo: