Hi everyone! So, I was getting errors trying to get my Media collection to work with next-payload.
I found that it was because of
imageSizes
. When I add this prop to the collection, the Media creation fails with the following error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'resize')
at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66367:73
at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
at Object.next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
at _next (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:39:17)
at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:44:13
at new Promise (<anonymous>)
at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:36:16
at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:66416:49
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
[14:00:03] ERROR (payload): FileUploadError: There was a problem while uploading the file.
at new ExtendableError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54432:23)
at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
at new APIError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54446:31)
at FileUploadError._createSuperInternal (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:292:30)
at new FileUploadError (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:54559:31)
at /[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:65965:35
at step (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:377:23)
at Object.throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:318:20)
at asyncGeneratorStep (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:21:28)
at _throw (/[...]/gcs-next-payload-demo/.next/server/chunks/996.js:42:17)
Steps to reproduce:
- clone next-payload-demo
- yarn add @google-cloud/storage
- follow plugin-cloud-storage docs to replace s3 adapter with gcs adapter
- update cloudStorage config
- update env vars (and .env.example)
- run yarn build
[ everything working so far ]
- add imageSizes to "media" collection
imageSizes: [
{
name: "thumbnail",
width: 200,
height: 200,
crop: "centre",
},
],
[ throws error ]
Repo:https://github.com/arieltonglet/gcs-next-payload-demo
hey @arielarial — good question!
actually, you have toopt-in
to allowing Sharp usage within
next-payload
. This is for a few reasons:
1. Sharp is a big dependency, and to try and keep our serverless function bundles as small as possible, we remove it by default
2. the
next/image
component pretty much does everything that Sharp's
imageSizes
can, so Sharp is somewhat unnecessary
but
i think it should work if you just specify
imageSizes
automatically
what's the error?
this makes sense
the error I'm getting is this:
maybe try and
rm -Rf .next
Next may be caching something
testing right now
same error :/
I looked in lock file, and sharp is listed as a dependency of payload
ok i've spotted the issue. on a fix now
nice! thank you, james!
does it help if I open an issue?
nahh already fixed
bout to push
ahahahahahah oh, ok!
that was fast
and done
you can update next-payload
you might have to
rm -Rf .next
again
nice, will do it
it's working now!
For some reason I couldn't update next-payload via yarn, not event when I deleted
node_modules
or with
--latest
But anyway I pasted your fix directly and it's working now. Thanks again, James!
