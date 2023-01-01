DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cast to ObjectID Failed

zinox9
zinox9
last month
5

Hi, am getting this error, I want to render the projects that are in the users field. Can't find what am doing wrong.

  .bakry
    .bakry
    last month

    it seems like you are passing a whole object instead of ID i believe

  zinox9
    zinox9
    last month

    Thats how it was built in this demo 🤔



    Anyone ?



    Gotta solve this urgently anyone there to help ?

    image.png
  derosul
    derosul
    last month

    Hmm, that's weird. idk if the demo is still up to date in that case?


    As @.bakry mentioned, seems like its trying to cast the entire object to an ObjectID. can you try to just pass in an array of object Id's? 🤔



    so instead of 



    in: user.projects


    Try something like



    in: user.projects.map((project) => project.id)
  zinox9
    zinox9
    last month

    Got it



    yep thats working

  derosul
    derosul
    last month

    Nice!

