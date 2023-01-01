Cast to ObjectID Failed

Hi, am getting this error, I want to render the projects that are in the users field. Can't find what am doing wrong.
it seems like you are passing a whole object instead of ID i believe
Thats how it was built in this demo 🤔
Anyone ?
Gotta solve this urgently anyone there to help ?
Hmm, that's weird. idk if the demo is still up to date in that case?
As @.bakry mentioned, seems like its trying to cast the entire object to an ObjectID. can you try to just pass in an array of object Id's? 🤔
so instead of
in: user.projects
Try something like
in: user.projects.map((project) => project.id)
Got it
yep thats working
Nice!
