CastError: Cast to embedded failed

Hello, i am having trouble with collection fields, when i add "select" type to my collection inside array i get this cast to embedded error, does anyone know what am i doing wrong here or is it a bug in payload version 2.0?

{ name: 'link', type: 'group', fields: [ { name: 'type', type: 'select', defaultValue: 'BUTTON', options: ['BUTTON', 'LINK'], }, ] }

here is my full config:

export const Pages: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'pages', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', defaultColumns: ['title', 'slug', 'updatedAt'], preview: (doc) =>

${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL}/api/preview?url=${formatAppURL({ doc })}

, }, hooks: { beforeChange: [populatePublishedDate], afterRead: [], afterChange: [], }, versions: false, access: { read: adminsOrPublished, update: admins, create: admins, delete: admins, }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', localized: true, required: true, }, { name: 'columns', type: 'select', required: true, options: [ { label: '1', value: '1', }, { label: '2', value: '2', }, { label: '3', value: '3', }, { label: '4', value: '4', }, ], }, { name: 'event', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', localized: true, }, { name: 'description', type: 'text', localized: true, }, { name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', }, { name: 'link', type: 'group', fields: [ { name: 'type', type: 'select', defaultValue: 'BUTTON', options: ['BUTTON', 'LINK'], }, ] } ] }, { name: 'publishedDate', type: 'date', admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, }, slugField(), ], }

;

seems like updating to 2.0.9 fixed this for me