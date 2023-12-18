Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Center content using the editor?

its_just_rich_32241
3 days ago
23

Does anyone know how to center (or even right-align) any of the content a user enters for Pages using the editor in Payload?


Thank you in advance.

    omegaprophet
    3 days ago

    I went into the component that needed it and added:



    const alignment = col.richText[0].textAlign



    Then added it to the style of the div

    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hey @Rich did you take a look at the documentation for Text align? I believe this is what you're referring to -

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/slate#textalign-element
    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    @Sean I didn't see that, thanks for your direction. I tried adding the following to my payload.config.ts file


    //editor: slateEditor({}),


    editor: slateEditor({


    admin: {


    elements: ['textAlign'],


    },


    }),


    // editor-config


    // database-adapter-config-start


    db: mongooseAdapter({


    url: process.env.DATABASE_URI,


    }),


    (inside the buildConfig()) and I saved, restarted my Next.js app and logged in again to my admin page.... I'm not seeing any new icons or "leaves" in the editor, did I miss a step?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Did you add an

    editor

    property to the richtext field as well? In that case, remove it and try again

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    I don't think so @Alessio, all I added was this:


    editor: slateEditor({


    admin: {


    elements: ['textAlign'],


    },


    }),

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    And that's only set in the payload.config.ts - you're using

    slateEditor

    nowhere else right?

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    after a quick VSCode search on my project I found that "slateEditor" is actually in src/payload/fields/richText/index.ts and src/palyload/collections/Media.ts (in addition to src/payload/payload.config.ts - which is the only file I edited)



    Should I have edited in the other file(s)?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Try to remove that!



    If you have an

    editor

    property set on a field, it

    completely

    overrides anything you set in the payload.config.ts.



    Or alternatively, just add textAlign as an element in the other

    slateEditor

    s (in your src/payload/fields/richText/index.ts and src/palyload/collections/Media.ts) as well

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    ... getting a little confused, the docs said to affect this change in payload.config.ts, I don't see exactly how to make the edits in the other files, do you have an example or sample file you could point me to?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Could you share with me the contents of one of those files? E.g. src/payload/fields/richText/index.ts



    Then I could share with your the updated file with the change made

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    sure



    I'm so sorry Alessio



    I'm still learning how to use Discord and it said my message was too long



    and it wants money out of me to send you the message



    do you have an email address I can paste the file and send?

    message.txt
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    All good, I can see the file!



    This is a bit more complex, as it builds up the slateEditor property through that function instead of it being, well, statically defined.





    See here, it's taking the elements from the ./elements file



    src/payload/fields/richText/elements.ts



    Could you share that file?

    Screenshot_2023-12-18_at_21.44.48.jpg
    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    yes, I noticed the same. The actual definitions seem to come from the payload.config.ts file as I can't see anywhere else it could be pulling properties from



    import type { RichTextElement } from '@payloadcms/richtext-slate/dist/types'



    import label from './label'


    import largeBody from './largeBody'



    const elements: RichTextElement[] = [


    'blockquote',


    'h2',


    'h3',


    'h4',


    'h5',


    'h6',


    'link',


    largeBody,


    label,


    ]



    export default elements

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Yep, that's where it takes the elements from.



    Simply add 'textAlign' to this list of elements!

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    I see!



    So here's a different problem, the documentation is really out of date if it tried to get me to modify my payload.config.ts file....



    Should I send someone a bug report?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    It's actually just one sentence missing from the docs, I'll adjust it right now!

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    It may be more, if we don't have to even edit the payload.config.ts file.... Do I need to keep that addition that I added in payload.config.ts?



    Where I added


    editor: slateEditor({


    admin: {


    elements: ['textAlign'],


    },


    }),

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Ah actually, check out this - it's already written here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/overview

    No matter which editor you use, you have to install it at the top-level on the config.editor property, which will then cascade throughout all of your rich text fields and be used accordingly. Additionally, you also have the option to override the editor on a field-by-field basis if you'd like.


    You do have to edit the payload.config.ts. Every payload.config.ts needs to have an editor property set.



    That editor is used for payload fields which do not have an editor property set on the field itself.



    If a field has an editor property set, it would completely override what's set in the payload.config.ts (that's what happened in your case). However, setting the editor property inside of the payload.config.ts is still required for all the richText fields which do

    not

    have their own editor property



    So yep in this case you wouldn't need the addition of elements: ['textAlign'], in your payload.config.ts (if you want to modify that one field)

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    So then I should continue to keep



    So then I need to delete what I added to payload.config.ts?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    If you'd like textAlign to be enabled on

    all

    future richText fields, you should keep it! Otherwise, it doesn't matter ^^

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    Gotcha and thanks for the clarification

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    You're welcome!

    its_just_rich_32241
    2 days ago

    Thanks for your help, I really appreciate you!

