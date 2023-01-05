Change admin menu labels

Hi! is there a way to change the auto label for the main nav in the admin? The admin uses the slug of a collection as the text, can I change it manually?
// Collection File Media.js
const Activities = {
slug: 'activitiesPage',
...
}
In the example, the admin sets the admin text link to
Activities Page
, I want to use
Página de actividades
Hey @akacronos yes you can set custom collection labels like this:
const Activities = {
slug: 'activitiesPage',
labels: {
singular: 'Página de actividades',
plural: 'Páginas de actividades',
},
}
For some reason, de labels prop don't do anything, but I use label and works! Thanks!
slug: 'homePage',
label: 'Página de inicio',
For collections needs
labels
but for globals wokrs with
label
Correct ⬆️
Hello, I know its a simple thing, but how do I change the label and add a new collections?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.