Change admin menu labels

akacronos
akacronos
8 months ago
4

Hi! is there a way to change the auto label for the main nav in the admin? The admin uses the slug of a collection as the text, can I change it manually?



// Collection File Media.js
const Activities = {
  slug: 'activitiesPage',
  ...
}


In the example, the admin sets the admin text link to

Activities Page

, I want to use

Página de actividades
  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Hey @akacronos yes you can set custom collection labels like this:



    const Activities = {
  slug: 'activitiesPage',
    labels: {
      singular: 'Página de actividades',
      plural: 'Páginas de actividades',
  },
}
  akacronos
    akacronos
    8 months ago

    For some reason, de labels prop don't do anything, but I use label and works! Thanks!



      slug: 'homePage',
  label: 'Página de inicio',


    For collections needs

    labels

    but for globals wokrs with

    label
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Correct ⬆️

  aksara
    aksara
    3 days ago

    Hello, I know its a simple thing, but how do I change the label and add a new collections?

Open the post
