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Community Help

Change admin menu labels

default discord avatar
akacronos3 years ago
4

Hi! is there a way to change the auto label for the main nav in the admin? The admin uses the slug of a collection as the text, can I change it manually?



// Collection File Media.js
const Activities = {
  slug: 'activitiesPage',
  ...
}


In the example, the admin sets the admin text link to

Activities Page

, I want to use

Página de actividades
  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hey

    @706208036439588934

    yes you can set custom collection labels like this:



    const Activities = {
  slug: 'activitiesPage',
    labels: {
      singular: 'Página de actividades',
      plural: 'Páginas de actividades',
  },
}
  • default discord avatar
    akacronos3 years ago

    For some reason, de labels prop don't do anything, but I use label and works! Thanks!



      slug: 'homePage',
  label: 'Página de inicio',


    For collections needs

    labels

    but for globals wokrs with

    label
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Correct ⬆️

  • default discord avatar
    aksara00012 years ago

    Hello, I know its a simple thing, but how do I change the label and add a new collections?

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