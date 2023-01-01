Change admin panel API fetch path

Hello, I am trying to run my Payload server through an Apache reverse proxy, but I am having trouble with the admin panel. My reverse proxy's location is set to

/foo

(

/

). Since serverURL (

example.com

) does not allow for paths, I ended up changing the webpack config.output.publicPath to

/foo/admin/

. With this,

example.com/foo/api/*

works perfectly and the admin panel is accessible at

example.com/foo/admin/

, but it hangs on the loading screen. It appears that when the admin panel tries to fetch users or any content from the API it fails because it tries

example.com/api/*

instead of

example.com/foo/api/*

.

I tried changing routes.api to

example.com/foo/api/*

, but now the actual API is located at

example.com/foo/foo/api/*

, and the admin panel tries to fetch using

example.com/foo/api/*

(which now doesn't exist).

I know I could just make a new virtual host and essentially run the whole payload server on its own subdomain (e.g.

payload.example.com/admin

), but it is not ideal.

That being said, does anyone know of a good way to change the URL that the admin panel uses to contact the API (or maybe just a better way to go about this)? Thanks in advance!

I just found [this](

) link from another thread about subdomains and subpaths for nginx. I'm going to revert the webpack config to default and will try changing routes.admin to

/foo/admin

and routes.api to

/foo/api

and then create an Apache rewrite rule to remove /foo.

I have not been able to get any rewrite rules to work as of yet