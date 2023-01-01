DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Change Array's label name from a Field Input

default discord avatar
nafisaalam
9 months ago
3

In the Picture , you can see I have added arrays and they are "post 01" , "post 02". The name "post" has been generated from label and "01","02" has been generated dynamically.



Now what I want is , to generate "post 01" ( array's label ) generate from a field input. For example: I will give an input in a field inside "post 01" array and the "post 01" will replace it's name with the string. something like useAsTitle.

  • default discord avatar
    klapec
    9 months ago

    I'm curious about this as well - we're using payload as our "page builder"-kind of thing and we've got multiple components within "slot" arrays, collapsed by default, and it's hard to navigate them just by "item 01" etc headers

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    This is something we can look at after

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/300

    . If anyone wants to work on a PR for this it shouldn't be too difficult to implement but, I would start it after

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1326

    is merged to avoid conflicts.



    Feel free to make a new discussion in Github with the Feature Requests & Ideas category. That will help us keep better track of it.

