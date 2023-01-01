In the Picture , you can see I have added arrays and they are "post 01" , "post 02". The name "post" has been generated from label and "01","02" has been generated dynamically.
Now what I want is , to generate "post 01" ( array's label ) generate from a field input. For example: I will give an input in a field inside "post 01" array and the "post 01" will replace it's name with the string. something like useAsTitle.
I'm curious about this as well - we're using payload as our "page builder"-kind of thing and we've got multiple components within "slot" arrays, collapsed by default, and it's hard to navigate them just by "item 01" etc headers
This is something we can look at afterhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/300
. If anyone wants to work on a PR for this it shouldn't be too difficult to implement but, I would start it afterhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1326
is merged to avoid conflicts.
Feel free to make a new discussion in Github with the Feature Requests & Ideas category. That will help us keep better track of it.
