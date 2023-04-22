DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Change field property

default discord avatar
xavierpacheco
3 months ago
3

Hello, I am trying to change a Select box hidden to false when the user checks a radio button with an afterChange hook, however I am not succeeding and I don't know what is wrong.... Can some one help? Thnak you very much!

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    3 months ago

    I think it would be better to do it with the admin condition in the field.



    I show-hide fields base in other sibling fields with this:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic


    Here, I show/hide the field endDate based on other radio button.



    This is the radio, if calls option is selected, the endDate field appears

    Screenshot_2023-04-22_at_3.21.56_p.m..png
    Screenshot_2023-04-22_at_3.22.53_p.m..png
