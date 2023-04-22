Change field property

Hello, I am trying to change a Select box hidden to false when the user checks a radio button with an afterChange hook, however I am not succeeding and I don't know what is wrong.... Can some one help? Thnak you very much!
I think it would be better to do it with the admin condition in the field.
I show-hide fields base in other sibling fields with this:
Here, I show/hide the field endDate based on other radio button.
This is the radio, if calls option is selected, the endDate field appears
