change route /admin to /admin-login but click on dashbord it redirect to /admin

i'm waiting for response guy's
Hello @bhavikak !
Did you tryhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1069354467687927859/1069354467687927859
Updating yhour routes config?
yes @thisisnotchris i added routes: {
admin: '/oclogin',
}, in payload.config.ts file
hey @bhavikak - what version of payload are you on? what you have done looks correct, the code you shared above should be all you need.
To double check, your routes are defined at the top level of
buildConfig
within your
payload.config.ts
file correct?
hiii @jesschow my payload version is "payload": "^1.2.5",
yes i checked my payload.config.ts it's same as to your example that you give.
@bhavikak Can we check out your config file?
yes @thisisnotchris
@bhavikak so you're finding that the custom admin route isn't taking effect?
@bhavikak Have you tried upgrading your version of Payload to latest?
This does work, I just tested it. I would ensure you are running in dev mode or you have rebuilt your project if you are running a prod version.
@jesschow custom admin route working fine but only on breadcrumb issue is accrued.
yes i tried to update version. but after updating payload version when i run the project i'm getting thi error.
@bhavikak This issue seems unrelated to the original issue, but still an issue
I'm wondering if it's specific to the one-click payload install
Though, this seems like a graphQL issue with parsing enum values?
i don't think so this issue is specific to one-click payload install.
@Jarrod i didn't rebuilt my project.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.