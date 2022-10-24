Change the generated filename for resized media?

I am working on setting up a CDN for my media uploads and have set up the uploads collection with various sizes. I have removed the height attribute so that the images preserve their aspect ratio.
The generated files each have a different filename pattern. For example
filename-1200x374.jpg
and
filename-1200x854.jpg
I would like to change the filename to only include the width like
filename-1200.jpg
so that I can generate the correct srcset for each image from the filename string.
Is there a way to do this? Thanks!
Currently, it is not possible to customize the appending of the dimensions to the filename.
Ok thank you for the response. I have found another solution that does not require generating the URL. But I believe this would be a value addition at some point in the future.
Hey@674843534616166420
what workaround did you find?
I got mine working now, but I don't know if it's much of a fix, because I had to delete all of the collections in Mongodb except for the one's payload adds in automatically (payload-migrations and payload-preferences) and then i had to make all new collections. I just copied the ones from this video by James (the repo is in the description) =>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxWsZTtqs80&list=PLjy3Q_oHlvcx_jtUDtGc7xWNsp9gZdm1d
Then from there I was just able to copy and paste a bunch of stuff into the new collections, and everything was working fine again.
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