Change the generated filename for resized media?

I am working on setting up a CDN for my media uploads and have set up the uploads collection with various sizes. I have removed the height attribute so that the images preserve their aspect ratio.

The generated files each have a different filename pattern. For example

filename-1200x374.jpg

and

filename-1200x854.jpg

I would like to change the filename to only include the width like

filename-1200.jpg

so that I can generate the correct srcset for each image from the filename string.

Is there a way to do this? Thanks!