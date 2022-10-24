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Community Help

Change the generated filename for resized media?

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reepicheep053 years ago
3

I am working on setting up a CDN for my media uploads and have set up the uploads collection with various sizes. I have removed the height attribute so that the images preserve their aspect ratio.



The generated files each have a different filename pattern. For example

filename-1200x374.jpg

and

filename-1200x854.jpg



I would like to change the filename to only include the width like

filename-1200.jpg

so that I can generate the correct srcset for each image from the filename string.



Is there a way to do this? Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    Currently, it is not possible to customize the appending of the dimensions to the filename.

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    reepicheep053 years ago

    Ok thank you for the response. I have found another solution that does not require generating the URL. But I believe this would be a value addition at some point in the future.

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    richie3732 years ago

    Hey

    @674843534616166420

    what workaround did you find?



    I got mine working now, but I don't know if it's much of a fix, because I had to delete all of the collections in Mongodb except for the one's payload adds in automatically (payload-migrations and payload-preferences) and then i had to make all new collections. I just copied the ones from this video by James (the repo is in the description) =>

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxWsZTtqs80&list=PLjy3Q_oHlvcx_jtUDtGc7xWNsp9gZdm1d

    Then from there I was just able to copy and paste a bunch of stuff into the new collections, and everything was working fine again.

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