I'm stripping some data from the docs in the beforeOperation and/or beforeChange hooks. Nevertheless when the afterChange hooks is triggered, the data that was stripped is reappearing as if the before hooks never happened.

Is it possible to alter the collection item programmatically inside any of the before hooks and have that change propagate to the database, and consequently, keep the state in the afterChange hook also?

For example, in my beforeChange hook, I remove the

property from the doc.

const assetBeforeChangeHookConfigureField: CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ({ data, // incoming data to update or create with req, // full express request operation, // name of the operation ie. 'create', 'update' originalDoc, // original document }) => { data.sourceAsset = undefined return data; // Return data to either create or update a document with } export default assetBeforeChangeHookConfigureField;

Inside my afterChange hook, the

property is defined again as the before hook never happened.

const assetAfterChangePublishAsset: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ({ doc, // full document data req, // full express request previousDoc, // document data before updating the collection operation, // name of the operation ie. 'create', 'update' }) => { console.log("assetAfterChangePublishAsset | doc: ", doc) // doc.sourceAsset is defined. return doc; }

I tried to use both beforeOperation and beforeChange hooks but the behavior is the same. Am I misunderstanding the hooks expected behavior?

Thanks.