Community Help

Changing Meta Title

default discord avatar
ayandajr10 months ago
4

Good day



I am struggling to change the title of my e-commerce application from "Payload E-Commerce Template" to "<My custom name>. Normally in NextJs, we would find this on the "Layout.tsx" page where we would then change the title then description of the site. Upon looking at the "Layout.tsx" file under the src/app folder I was not able to find the "Title" and "Description" options.



Is it possible to receive direction on where I would be able to change the title?



Kind Regards,


Ayanda Vilakazi


Junior Full Stack Developer

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    10 months ago

    Hello! You can find it in here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/templates/ecommerce/src/payload/seed/home-static.ts#L27


    The contents of the homepage are not hard-coded -

    all content

    comes from payload, including the "Payload E-Commerce Template" title.



    By default, if you do not have a home-page set up inside of Payload, it will use the home-static file as data for the homepage

  • default discord avatar
    ayandajr10 months ago

    okay thank you so much

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    10 months ago

    You're welcome!



    For extra clarity, also check out this file:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/templates/ecommerce/src/app/(pages)/%5Bslug%5D/page.tsx

    That is the page Next.JS loads when you open your website. You can see in line 22, the slug is set to 'home' by default.



    Then in line 43, it uses the home-static.ts data as data for the page if no slug with name 'home' is found in payload.



    And finally, it returns the

    <Hero

    and

    <Blocks

    components, which basically render the data dynamically



    That's probably the logic you were looking for - it's not in the

    layout.tsx

    , but in

    (pages)/[slug]/page.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    ayandajr10 months ago

    thank you so much for your help!!

