Changing Meta Title

Good day

I am struggling to change the title of my e-commerce application from "Payload E-Commerce Template" to "<My custom name>. Normally in NextJs, we would find this on the "Layout.tsx" page where we would then change the title then description of the site. Upon looking at the "Layout.tsx" file under the src/app folder I was not able to find the "Title" and "Description" options.

Is it possible to receive direction on where I would be able to change the title?

Kind Regards,

Ayanda Vilakazi

Junior Full Stack Developer