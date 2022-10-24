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Changing one of the selectors to x, changes all the others to x.

default discord avatar
sasjumb3 years ago
2

See picture.



If i change eg colorClassName to a specific value, all my other selectors change to that value as well, I dont want this to happen.



Code:



import { Block } from "payload/types";



import { backgroundColor } from "../fields/backgroundColor";



export const PillBlock: Block = {


slug: "PillBlock",


labels: {


singular: "Pill",


plural: "Pills",


},


fields: [


{ name: "title", type: "text", required: true },


backgroundColor({ overrides: { label: "colorClassName ", required: true } }),


backgroundColor({ overrides: { label: "colorDarkClassName", required: true } }),


backgroundColor({ overrides: { label: "textColorClassName ", required: true } }),


backgroundColor({


overrides: {


label: "textColorDarkClassName",


required: true,


hooks: {


afterChange: [


args => {


args.value = "dark:text-" + args.value;


},


],


},


},


}),


],


};




import { Field, SelectField } from "payload/types";


import deepMerge from "../utilities/deepMerge";



interface Args {


overrides?: Partial<SelectField>;


}


const options = [


{ label: "Main Primary Dark", value: "main-primary-dark" },


....


];


export const backgroundColor = ({ overrides = {} }: Args): Field =>


deepMerge(


{


name: "backgroundColor",


type: "select",


options: options,


},


overrides


);

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    This is likely because all of your fields technically have the same name

    backgroundColor

    . Try passing an argument to your function that you can use to set a unique name for your field.

  • default discord avatar
    sasjumb3 years ago
    @783701636165402624

    Thank you, this works.

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