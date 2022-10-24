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Community Help

changing the route name /admin in my next js vercel project

default discord avatar
brandonmager3 years ago
4

Hi, I have a next js vercel project where I used npx next-payload install to extend payload to my project. I know you can do /admin to go to the page and login. However, is there a way to assign a different route name instead of /admin? Thanks.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Good morning

    @1021200794642567220

    - you can customize the built-in routes on your Payload config object.



    The config in

    payload.config.js

    has a "routes" property that accepts an object



    For example, one I use on a personal project



      routes: {
    api: "/payload/api",
    admin: "/payload/admin",
    graphQL: "/payload/graphql",
    graphQLPlayground: "/payload/graphql-playground",
  },


    Let me know if tht answers you question, happy to help

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @1021200794642567220

    did you have a chance to try the above suggestion? Let us know if you have any follow up questions here. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    brandonmager3 years ago

    Hey

    @364562745447940099

    I looked at the example and the suggestion almost worked I just needed to add a serverURL in the payload.config so that the routes are connected properly

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    3 years ago

    nice! so you got it sorted out?

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