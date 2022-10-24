changing the route name /admin in my next js vercel project

Hi, I have a next js vercel project where I used npx next-payload install to extend payload to my project. I know you can do /admin to go to the page and login. However, is there a way to assign a different route name instead of /admin? Thanks.
Good morning@1021200794642567220
- you can customize the built-in routes on your Payload config object.
The config in
payload.config.js
has a "routes" property that accepts an object
For example, one I use on a personal project
routes: {
api: "/payload/api",
admin: "/payload/admin",
graphQL: "/payload/graphql",
graphQLPlayground: "/payload/graphql-playground",
},
Let me know if tht answers you question, happy to help
Hey@1021200794642567220
did you have a chance to try the above suggestion? Let us know if you have any follow up questions here. Thanks!
Hey@364562745447940099
I looked at the example and the suggestion almost worked I just needed to add a serverURL in the payload.config so that the routes are connected properly
nice! so you got it sorted out?
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.