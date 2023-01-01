DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
check if is first install

default discord avatar
dnl.krmr
last month
3

In my users collections I got a field called "isSuperAdmin". This field can only be set by another super admin


But at first install there is no user available.



Is there a possibility to check if I'm running payload for the first time?

  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    last month

    if you are running payload for the first time, it should ask you to create a user

  • default discord avatar
    dnl.krmr
    last month

    @kvist__ yes, I know. But I only display some fields within my user configuration page if the user is an admin. And at first-install I want to create an admin. So I have to check if it is the first install page to ignore checks

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hi @dnl.krmr you can achieve this by adding a

    beforeChange

    hook to your users collection, this hook would check if any users exist, if it is the first user then assign your admin role.



    Here is an example:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website/blob/main/src/collections/Users/hooks/ensureFirstUserIsAdmin.ts
