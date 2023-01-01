Clear/delete field using Local API

Hi, I'm running into an issue when trying to clear a specific field using

payload.update

, my call looks like

const updatedDoc = await req.payload.update({ collectionName: 'foo', id: 'someId', data: { nonRequiredStringFieldToClear: undefined } });

I'm assuming the Local API doesn't know that

nonRequiredStringFieldToClear

is even being specified since its value is

undefined

. Also unable to pass

null

as the generated type for the field is

string | undefined

.

A workaround so far is to set

nonRequiredStringFieldToClear: ""

but actually clearing the field would be nicer.

Has anyone else run into this? Thanks!

Noting we could also use the mongoose model with

$unset

, but, for now, just going to set to an empty string here for simplicity