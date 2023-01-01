Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Clickable cell custom component

default discord avatar
philiposaurus
5 months ago
1

How does one swap the 1 column cell in the overview page and retain the "clickableness" (link) of it?



When swapping to just a span you obviously can't click it so there is no way to get to the detail/document page anymore. I tried adding the Link component from NextJS but that is not working. The URL changes but you are not actually taken to the detail page.



It is probably important to mention I am using Payload within Next with

https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload

import Link from 'next/link';

const OrderedByCell = (props: Props) => {
  const { cellData, rowData } = props;
  return (
    <Link href={`/admin/collections/orders/${rowData.id}`}>
      {cellData.name} - {cellData.email}
    </Link>
  );
};

export default OrderedByCell;


^ shameless bump

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    If you only need the custom component to join

    name + email

    , you could instead create a virtual field that combines the values of these two fields, and then use default columns to rearrange your new field as the first column - by default, the first column will be linked to the doc



    {
  name: 'title',
  type: 'text',
  hooks: {
    afterRead: [
      ({ data }) => {  
        return `${data.name} - ${data.email}`;
      }
    ],
  },
}
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.