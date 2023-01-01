Client Side Rendering on Admin Components

Hello everyone, I need customize the default dashboard for my project. So I am using apexcharts as my chart library. I made a separate react component for Dashboard and imported in config under admin.components.view.Dashboard. The issue I am facing is, apexcharts is not compiling because window object is undefined. So, How do I achieve client side rendering for my custom components? Thank You for your time.
so this is super strange
apexcharts must be trying to do something immediately when it is loaded
most react libraries won't do anything with the window until they are rendered, and in the browser... but here, it seems like by just importing the library, it's attempting to do something with the window
so i'd structure your custom Dashboard component in a way that does not import apexcharts until it actually gets rendered
you could do this with React Suspense or similar
Thanks. I will try. ❤️🔥
Hey @Wanderer07 How did you end up fixing the issue
