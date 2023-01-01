Close drawer on relationship save

1. log in to

2. Navigate to posts

3. Create a new category by clicking on the +

4. Fill out the Name

5. Click Save

6. Click Save

7. Click Save

How do I close the drawer in step 5 on save click?

Duplicates are created with no indication or warning. According to the payload team, it's not a bug, but a feature, which makes some sense. The solution was to set unique to true, preventing duplication.

A sane default should not allow for duplicates; for example, Items are created behind the scene, and it breaks the default duplication feature in the primary collection. It's then necessary to create a hook to override the unique field. Maybe the duplication feature should be disabled by default? Or should the drawer close on save?

Thak you for all your great work; it is much appreciated!

Kind Regards

Martin

Can I solve this by creating a custom relationship component? My doubt about the custom relationship component is that PayloadCMS changes fast and breaks the custom components.

Can I rely on custom components, or is payload customisation of existing components, not a safe option?