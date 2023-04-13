DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cloud deployment failed - no obvious error

default discord avatar
DanMartin
3 months ago
6

I've pushed a site up to Payload Cloud and it appears to build and upload OK but the deployment is marked as failed with no obvious reason why.


This is the project:

https://payloadcms.com/cloud/dan-impressionstudio/impressionstudio

No doubt I've done something wrong somewhere, but it's not obvious what.

  • default discord avatar
    jaigo
    3 months ago

    Does the link work for others despite having your login credentials?

  • default discord avatar
    DanMartin
    3 months ago

    I'd hope not! Appreciate it's not that useful, but maybe someone at Payload has access to some other logs.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I am working on exposing intial deploy logs right now, so this enhancement should land before end of day today



    I agree that it is very difficult when an app builds but does not deploy during the initial deploy!

  • default discord avatar
    DanMartin
    3 months ago

    That's an impressive turnaround. Thanks Jarrod, will look at it again tomorrow.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Hey @DanMartin those logs are now available 🥳

    CleanShot_2023-04-13_at_13.06.15.png
