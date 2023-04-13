I've pushed a site up to Payload Cloud and it appears to build and upload OK but the deployment is marked as failed with no obvious reason why.
This is the project:https://payloadcms.com/cloud/dan-impressionstudio/impressionstudio
No doubt I've done something wrong somewhere, but it's not obvious what.
Does the link work for others despite having your login credentials?
I'd hope not! Appreciate it's not that useful, but maybe someone at Payload has access to some other logs.
I am working on exposing intial deploy logs right now, so this enhancement should land before end of day today
I agree that it is very difficult when an app builds but does not deploy during the initial deploy!
That's an impressive turnaround. Thanks Jarrod, will look at it again tomorrow.
Hey @DanMartin those logs are now available 🥳
