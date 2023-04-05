DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cloud deployment no admin privileges?

CAPTKEN
4 months ago
24

Can not create a page or a category as Admin after deploying the cloud standard website, anyone have this issue or am i missing something simple? I can create another user so I am baffled after looking through the config? Any help appreciated.

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @CAPTKEN - I have replicated and am looking into this 👋



    @CAPTKEN we found the problem - if you go to your payload config, comment out lines

    46/47

    for cors/csrf and this problem should resolve. I'll be updating the template so this doesn't happen in the future!



    This is fixed in the template now, pull in the changes there and it should work as expected

    CAPTKEN
    4 months ago

    Thanks for the update - Jess, will give it a try tonight



    @jesschow - unfortunately that not working on my end - also noticed on git - //cor: are on lines 44 and 45 you have 46 and 47



    Ok deleted the cloud instance and tried again now its working

    jaigo
    4 months ago

    @jesschowthis seems to be not a solution. Still the issue is there.



    After uncommenting those two lines and adding slug manually resolves the issue. That means the slug generator is not working with input from title field and ends up in undefined.



    @jesschowmay check this and please update repository.



    @jesschowAgain the save draft does not work here. I could publish directly after a slug input. Save draft returns nothing found page.



    @jesschowanother guess is that PoplateArchiveBlock hook has something weired in it.

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hi @jaigo - to clarify, your issue is that after clicking 'save draft' on a page it returns the

    nothing found

    page?

    jaigo
    3 months ago

    Yes that is for page and posts collection.

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jaigo I haven't been able to replicate this - we pushed a few updates to the template last week, can you check you have all the latest changes?

    jaigo
    3 months ago

    @jesschowI am talking about cloud installation. The issue is there.

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jaigo I understand that you've created this project from payload cloud - which template did you select? the website starter?

    jaigo
    3 months ago

    yes

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jaigo and if you start another project using the website starter, are you seeing the same issue?

    jaigo
    3 months ago

    yes everytime. I tried this several times after removing entirely the project and redoing. but still there is this issue. when I checkout the repo to local and change access control methods using the files available in website-cms repo and modify formatslug.ts a bit the issue is over locally. I didnt replace that remote.

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jaigo I'm trying to replicate again



    @jaigo the

    adminOrPublished

    read access control wasn't checking the

    admin

    role correctly, I've pushed a fix to the repo, try that and let me know how it goes.



    Or you can update the

    src/access/adminOrPublished.ts

    file in your repo to this:



    import type { Access } from 'payload/config'
import { checkRole } from '../collections/Users/checkRole'

export const adminsOrPublished: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => {
  if (user && checkRole(['admin'], user)) {
    return true
  }

  return {
    _status: {
      equals: 'published',
    },
  }
}
    jaigo
    3 months ago

    Yes, That did it...!!!!. I made a direct commit to the file and tested it. Now working. Thank you for your quick response.



    @jesschowThank you very much

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jaigo woo woo happy to help! 🙌

