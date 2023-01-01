cloud-storage error

Getting the following error after installing and configuring

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storge

.

ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3/handleUpload.js 43:27-40 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/usr/src/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3'

I saw in another community post that maybe I need to setup an alias to

fs

in the webpack config. The README for this plugin doesn't state that however. I'm going to give it a go but if that's unintended, I'd like to know.

Thanks!

Adding the alias seems to have worked, though I think (if possible) it'd be better if the package could avoid requiring

fs

if it's being compiled client side.

Here's what I did in case someone searches in here to find an answer and missed it on the website:

mocks/emptyObject.js

export default {}

payload.config.ts

import path from 'path' const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject.js') export default buildConfig({ serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000', admin: { webpack: (config) => { return { ...config, resolve: { ...config.resolve, alias: { ...config.resolve.alias, 'fs': mockModulePath, } } }; }, ...

Then it compiled just fine. I also had to add a

region

property to the s3 config. That wasn't immediately called out in the readme.

Hope this is helpful to someone!