DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

cloud-storage error

default discord avatar
Jakey
5 months ago
1

Getting the following error after installing and configuring

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storge

.



ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3/handleUpload.js 43:27-40
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/usr/src/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3'


I saw in another community post that maybe I need to setup an alias to

fs

in the webpack config. The README for this plugin doesn't state that however. I'm going to give it a go but if that's unintended, I'd like to know.



Thanks!



Adding the alias seems to have worked, though I think (if possible) it'd be better if the package could avoid requiring

fs

if it's being compiled client side.



Here's what I did in case someone searches in here to find an answer and missed it on the website:



mocks/emptyObject.js


export default {}


payload.config.ts


import path from 'path'
const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject.js')

export default buildConfig({
    serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
    admin: {
        webpack: (config) => {
            return {
                ...config,
                resolve: {
                    ...config.resolve,
                    alias: {
                        ...config.resolve.alias,
                        'fs': mockModulePath,
                    }
                }
            };
        },
...


Then it compiled just fine. I also had to add a

region

property to the s3 config. That wasn't immediately called out in the readme.



Hope this is helpful to someone!

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.