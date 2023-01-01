Cloud storage plugin, S3, and CloudFront CDN

I've setup an s3 bucket for my media files and I'm using the cloud storage plugin. It's working but I've noticed the images are very slow to load now. So I've tried to setup CloudFront to use with the bucket.

My S3 bucket is setup to block public access, but when I created my CloudFront distribution it generated a policy for me to add to my S3 bucket policy, which I've added. Now I have a distribution domain name.

So what do I do next to get the cloud storage plugin working with my CloudFront CDN?

Thanks