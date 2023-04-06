DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cloud website template does not allow to save draft post, page, category. Create media, forms work.

default discord avatar
jaigo
4 months ago
5

[2023-04-06T22:25:29]


yarn run v1.22.19


[2023-04-06T22:25:30]


$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js


[2023-04-06T22:25:33]


[22:25:33] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!


[2023-04-06T22:25:33]


[22:25:33] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...


[2023-04-06T22:25:38]


[22:25:38] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


[22:29:25] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at new ExtendableError (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:22:15)


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at new APIError (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:38:9)


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at new NotFound (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/NotFound.js:10:9)


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at findByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/findByID.js:70:19)


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)


[2023-04-06T22:29:25]


at async findByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/findByID.js:9:21)

Open the post
