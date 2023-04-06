Cloud website template does not allow to save draft post, page, category. Create media, forms work.

[2023-04-06T22:25:29]
yarn run v1.22.19
[2023-04-06T22:25:30]
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
[2023-04-06T22:25:33]
[22:25:33] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[2023-04-06T22:25:33]
[22:25:33] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[2023-04-06T22:25:38]
[22:25:38] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
[22:29:25] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at new ExtendableError (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:22:15)
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at new APIError (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:38:9)
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at new NotFound (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/NotFound.js:10:9)
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at findByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/findByID.js:70:19)
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
[2023-04-06T22:29:25]
at async findByIDHandler (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/findByID.js:9:21)
Yep I had this issue - check this linkhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1092951579411353610
You say resolved. But my instance remains affected still after fresh init. UI returns nothing found page and really nothing saved or displayed in the list view.
Cloud might be in implementation age. Wish to try after more trial and error corrections from the origin. Should not waste time now.
Agreed - I have moved to trying local host implementation setup
@jaigo closing as we resolved in another thread 👋
