Cloudinary plugin not saving images

antonio_cl
2 months ago
2

hi folks, anyone has integrated cloudinary with the current suggested plugin?

https://github.com/finkinfridom/payload-cloudinary-plugin

I am starting to think that my problem is with the relation created with media because when saving the image i get a 500


{


name: "imagenCategoria",


type: "upload",


relationTo: "media",


required: true,


admin: {


position: "sidebar",


},


},



Request URL:

http://localhost:3000/api/media?locale=en&depth=0&fallback-locale=null

Request Method: POST


Status Code: 500 Internal Server Error


Remote Address: [::1]:3000


Referrer Policy: strict-origin-when-cross-origin



The payload: {"sizes":{"thumbnail":{},"sixteenByNineMedium":{}},"cloudinary":{}}



The response: {"errors":[{"message":"Cloudinary: {}"}]}



My payload.config.ts



import cloudinaryPlugin from "payload-cloudinary-plugin/dist/plugins";

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: "http://localhost:3000",
  cors: "*",
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, Pages],
  globals: [Footer],
  plugins: [cloudinaryPlugin()],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
});

Version:


"payload": "^1.8.2",


"payload-cloudinary-plugin": "^0.1.0"

    miiketran
    last month

    hey @antonio_cl , the payload-cloudinary-plugin worked seamlessly for me.



    Step 1:

    I pasted these values from Cloudinary into my .env file



    CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME=
CLOUDINARY_API_KEY=
CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET=

    Step 2:

    I have the same payload.config.ts with plugins: [cloudinaryPlugin()]



    Step 3:

    I followed the Media.ts collection example from

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce

    . staticDir will have the image you upload into your directory.. Instead, I just put

    upload: true

    since I don't want to store these images into my codebase.



    When you save a new media, you'll know it is successful when viewing the new image in a new tab at res.cloudinary.com/<CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME>/image/upload/... The Cloudinary Fields will also be populated onEdit for the media

    Media.ts
    generator101
    last month

    did you ever resolve this issue?



    i get

    APIError: Cloudinary: {}


    "payload": "1.10.1", "payload-cloudinary-plugin": "^0.1.0",



    omg, the issue is that

    app.use(mediaManagement())

    has to be above

    await payload.init
