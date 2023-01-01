Cloudinary plugin not saving images

hi folks, anyone has integrated cloudinary with the current suggested plugin?

I am starting to think that my problem is with the relation created with media because when saving the image i get a 500

{

name: "imagenCategoria",

type: "upload",

relationTo: "media",

required: true,

admin: {

position: "sidebar",

},

},

Request URL:

Request Method: POST

Status Code: 500 Internal Server Error

Remote Address: [::1]:3000

Referrer Policy: strict-origin-when-cross-origin

The payload: {"sizes":{"thumbnail":{},"sixteenByNineMedium":{}},"cloudinary":{}}

The response: {"errors":[{"message":"Cloudinary: {}"}]}

My payload.config.ts

import cloudinaryPlugin from "payload-cloudinary-plugin/dist/plugins"; export default buildConfig({ serverURL: "http://localhost:3000", cors: "*", admin: { user: Users.slug, }, collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, Pages], globals: [Footer], plugins: [cloudinaryPlugin()], typescript: { outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"), }, graphQL: { schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"), }, });

Version:

"payload": "^1.8.2",

"payload-cloudinary-plugin": "^0.1.0"