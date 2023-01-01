Cloudinary plugin not saving images

hi folks, anyone has integrated cloudinary with the current suggested plugin?https://github.com/finkinfridom/payload-cloudinary-plugin
I am starting to think that my problem is with the relation created with media because when saving the image i get a 500
{
name: "imagenCategoria",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "media",
required: true,
admin: {
position: "sidebar",
},
},
Request URL:http://localhost:3000/api/media?locale=en&depth=0&fallback-locale=null
Request Method: POST
Status Code: 500 Internal Server Error
Remote Address: [::1]:3000
Referrer Policy: strict-origin-when-cross-origin
The payload: {"sizes":{"thumbnail":{},"sixteenByNineMedium":{}},"cloudinary":{}}
The response: {"errors":[{"message":"Cloudinary: {}"}]}
My payload.config.ts
import cloudinaryPlugin from "payload-cloudinary-plugin/dist/plugins";
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: "http://localhost:3000",
cors: "*",
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, Pages],
globals: [Footer],
plugins: [cloudinaryPlugin()],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
},
});
Version:
"payload": "^1.8.2",
"payload-cloudinary-plugin": "^0.1.0"
hey @antonio_cl , the payload-cloudinary-plugin worked seamlessly for me.
I pasted these values from Cloudinary into my .env file
CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME=
CLOUDINARY_API_KEY=
CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET=
I have the same payload.config.ts with plugins: [cloudinaryPlugin()]
I followed the Media.ts collection example fromhttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce
. staticDir will have the image you upload into your directory.. Instead, I just put
upload: true
since I don't want to store these images into my codebase.
When you save a new media, you'll know it is successful when viewing the new image in a new tab at res.cloudinary.com/<CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME>/image/upload/... The Cloudinary Fields will also be populated onEdit for the media
did you ever resolve this issue?
i get
APIError: Cloudinary: {}
"payload": "1.10.1", "payload-cloudinary-plugin": "^0.1.0",
omg, the issue is that
app.use(mediaManagement())
has to be above
await payload.init
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.