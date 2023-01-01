I'd like to get an understanding of how layout of CMS items is typically rendered/displayed.

Do you add custom logic to render the block's layout based on the items present?

For example, I have a block for a portfolio item. There's differeing sized frames for images for the portfolio.

Frame 1 is a square, frame 2 lines up with that square and is rectangular in shape, frame 3 is a larger rectangle etc etc. Let's say these shapes span 2 rows. What happens if the client only inserts 3 images for the portfolio, spanning 1 row.

Is it reccommended to add conditional logic for all frames that have no content to be deleted and therefore shift the content below up (for example there's text below the images frames).

If that isn't the case, there'll be white blank frames that will occupy space and make the overall design off-balance.

What do you suggest and do you have any links to learning resources to share?

This is what I'm refering to -

CMS conditional rendering?