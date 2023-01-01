DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Code block error

default discord avatar
toolreaz
4 months ago
4

Any idea why I get this error:

Collection "posts" > Field "content" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types

When adding this block to a block field in a collection: 


import { Block } from "payload/types";

const CodeBlock: Block = {
  slug: "Code",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "content",
      type: "code",
      required: true,
      admin: { editorOptions: { minimap: false } },
    },
  ],
};

export default CodeBlock;
  notchr
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Can we check out the posts collection defenition too?

  patrikkozak
Payload Team
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @toolreaz - were you able to figure out what was happening here? Would love to get to the bottom of this 👍

  toolreaz
    toolreaz
    3 months ago

    Hi @patrikkozak , it looks like it's the editorOptions which is causing the error even if its empty> Removing it solves the issue



    And btw I did a misstake in my example, it should be


    admin: { editorOptions: { minimap: { enabled: false } } },
