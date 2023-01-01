Collection sidebar (right side)

DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
damnstaychill
4 months ago
2

Is it possible to remove the right sidebar from the collection view and move the save button to the center view?

    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @damnstaychill - you can definitely move the save button with some custom CSS. However, removing the sidebar may be problematic due to some of the admin config properties, such as the

    position

    property - which specifies if a field should be rendered in the sidebar or not.



    You could even keep some fields and just remove some of the other meta fields below.



    Does this make sense? Let me know if you have any other questions!

    damnstaychill
    4 months ago

    Makes sense, there are a few areas where I wanted it gone completely such as in the account view. I used CSS and can continue using it. Thanks 🙏🏽

