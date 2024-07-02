Hello, I have a CMS made in Payload 2.0 where findById works perfectly, however in Payload 3.0 Beta findById complains that the collection slug does not exist

below is the error

ERROR : APIError : Collection with slug c_distributioncenter cannot be found. Find the operation. in findLocal (webpack- internal : in BasePayload . find (webpack- internal : in handleCreateOrUpdate (webpack- internal : in Suppliers . hooks . beforeChange (webpack- internal : in eval (webpack- internal :

Below is my code using findById