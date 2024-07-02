Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Collection with slug can't by found on payload.findById - Payload 3.0 Beta

default discord avatar
cauacoelho4 months ago
2

Hello, I have a CMS made in Payload 2.0 where findById works perfectly, however in Payload 3.0 Beta findById complains that the collection slug does not exist



below is the error



ERROR: APIError: Collection with slug c_distributioncenter cannot be found. Find the operation.
    in findLocal (webpack-internal:///(rsc)/./node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/local/find.js:15:15)
    in BasePayload.find (webpack-internal:///(rsc)/./node_modules/payload/dist/index.js:79:16)
    in handleCreateOrUpdate (webpack-internal:///(rsc)/./src/collections/Suppliers/hooks/handleCreateOrUpdate.ts:24:79)
    in Suppliers.hooks.beforeChange (webpack-internal:///(rsc)/./src/collections/Suppliers/index.ts:45:95)
    in eval (webpack-internal:///(rsc)/./node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/create.js:127:26)


Below is my code using findById



const distributionCenter = await payload.findByID({
      collection: 'c_distributioncenter',
      id: id,
    })
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    4 months ago

    This can happen if you do

    import payload from 'payload

    ' and use the imported payload for the local API



    Never do that



    Make sure to only use payload from req (req.payload) or from somewhere else where it gets passed through

  • default discord avatar
    cauacoelho4 months ago

    It worked correctly! Thanks

