collections vs globals

I noticed that in the website template, collections are used instead of globals for serving pages and that it seems to be the recommend way of doing it.

However if you have for example 2 seperate pages like a contact page and an about page, both which are wildely different and each uses a very unique layout. Would there still be any upside of using a collection and creating a layout from building blocks that are only used once for each of those places? I hope i made sense 🙂