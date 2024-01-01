Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Comments shared between Company and Job Collections

default discord avatar
joelcorey
5 days ago
5

How would you build out a shared comments collection between a Company and a Jobs Collections?

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    5 days ago

    Would a single comment appear on both a company and job record? Or simply one or the other?



    Is a comment editable from either record, or only inserted?



    What's the use case?

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    5 days ago

    A single comment would be appear in both, be editable in both.

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    5 days ago

    At a high level, Comments will store a foreign key to the Company and/or Job.



    Companies and Jobs will have a relationship (field type) to Comments, which will likely be a virtual field that relies on hooks to return data and set data.



    One tricky part is that it is not straight forward to add a Comment from another collection because the modal does not pass (and set) the parent entity in the child entity (modal). Meaning adding a Comment will require that the Company and Job also be set in the modal; this ia something that Directus, for example, does automatically. I'm not sure is Context can help here (I recently learned about it).

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    There are several GitHub discussions and other discord threads about having support for two way relationships. It needs to be built out and planned still, but this needs to be done.


    The current approach is to have hooks in your collections that update relationship fields on both documents which is a pain and obviously not ideal.

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    4 days ago

    I think that's probably okay actually. Just as long as I am on the correct line of thinking and not wasting time building out in the wrong direction.

