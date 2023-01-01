DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Payload Nextjs Boilerplate Template?

default discord avatar
taun2160
4 weeks ago
1

Is anyone willing to share a boilerplate Payload and Nextjs template? Something that contains the bare minimum components to effectively CRUD content- perhaps Spacing component, Renderblocks, blogContent etc.



https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs

If the Payload team is working on this - it'll be great if it has the basic and relevant components for a Content Manager to do what they need to do, in terms of CRUDing content.

