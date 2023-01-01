Community Payload Nextjs Boilerplate Template?

Is anyone willing to share a boilerplate Payload and Nextjs template? Something that contains the bare minimum components to effectively CRUD content- perhaps Spacing component, Renderblocks, blogContent etc.
https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
If the Payload team is working on this - it'll be great if it has the basic and relevant components for a Content Manager to do what they need to do, in terms of CRUDing content.
Hey @taun2160 that template has moved here -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/templates
and already includes quite a bit of components a content editor would need to craft a variety of different content types.
This also now includes a frontend as well, so I'd start here. Thanks!
