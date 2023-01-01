DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Compound indexes

Ysione
5 months ago
2

Is there a way to describe compound index for collection?



Use case:


Collection has two fields

title

and

value

Collection should have only unique pairs of title and value


Like:


title | value


------------|--------------


email | google


------------|--------------


email | yahoo

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Not out of the box currently. An option would be to make an additional field that is readOnly, then write a beforeValidate hook that populates it with the 2 values concatenated.

    Ysione
    5 months ago

    I see, thank you

