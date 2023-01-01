Compound indexes

Is there a way to describe compound index for collection?
Use case:
Collection has two fields
title
and
value
Collection should have only unique pairs of title and value
Like:
title | value
------------|--------------
email | google
------------|--------------
email | yahoo
Not out of the box currently. An option would be to make an additional field that is readOnly, then write a beforeValidate hook that populates it with the 2 values concatenated.
I see, thank you
