Conditional Admin Descriptions

Is it possible to make a conditional admin description? Looking at the

description

types, it looks like it can be passed a React component, but none of the types seem to pass along

siblingData

to the function/component which I would need to do this. Is there a way to create a React component that knows about the current

siblingData

state of the form and can change the description text based on that?

I am aware that the pattern I've chosen that created this problem isn't a great one, but I'm locked in now so I'd like a way to do this.