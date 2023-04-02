Conditional data stored in Mongo

I have a group called exampleGroup with two conditionals on select field example. When creating the collection, all is fine (fig 1).

The problem is on an update. It doesn't replace but adds the data like in below (fig 2).

How do I update the data so the result is like fig 1 exampleGroup? I have tried to add a hook to the group field, but I can't get I working.

fig 1:

{ "id": "6429688e7f347a304b7de975", "title": "Test", "example": "example1", "exampleGroup": { "conditional1": [ "conditional11" ], "conditional2": [] }, "_status": "published", "createdAt": "2023-04-02T11:35:42.583Z", "updatedAt": "2023-04-02T11:35:42.583Z" }

fig 2:

{ "id": "6429688e7f347a304b7de975", "title": "Test", "example": "example2", "exampleGroup": { "conditional1": [ "conditional11" ], "conditional2": [ "conditional22" ] }, "_status": "published", "createdAt": "2023-04-02T11:35:42.583Z", "updatedAt": "2023-04-02T11:37:20.613Z" }

Collection: