Conditional group defaultValues being saved to document object even if condition isn't true.

default discord avatar
itsjustchris
4 months ago
2

I have a few groups in a collection that appear conditionally based on checkboxes, and within those groups, I have some text fields with default values. I expected to see either no group saved to the document or, at most, an empty group object if the condition wasn't met when I added a new document to the collection.



Even though conditionally, the groups are not active when I save a document, is it expected behaviour for the group & default values to be saved on the document object?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Yes, this is expected behavior because conditional logic is for representation in the admin interface only. It does not affect or alter data in any way - so default values behave normally.

  • default discord avatar
    itsjustchris
    4 months ago

    I understand, thank you for clarifying.

