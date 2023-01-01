Conditional type of field depending on sibling data

I'm currently working for an e-commerce platform, trying to migrate our products attributes.

I have a schema like this:

{ name: "options", label: { en: "Options", fr: "Options", }, type: "array", minRows: 0, fields: [ { type: "text", name: "textValue", label: { en: "Value", fr: "Valeur", }, admin: { condition: (data) => { return ( data && typeof data === "object" && "type" in data && typeof data.type === "string" && ["text", "color"].includes(data.type) ); }, }, }, { type: "number", name: "numberValue", label: { en: "Value", fr: "Valeur", }, admin: { condition: (data) => { return ( data && typeof data === "object" && "type" in data && typeof data.type === "string" && ["number"].includes(data.type) ); }, }, }, { type: "text", name: "label", label: { en: "label", fr: "label", }, admin: { condition: (data) => { return ( data && typeof data === "object" && "type" in data && typeof data.type === "string" && ["color"].includes(data.type) ); }, }, }, ], },

Would like to know if there is a way to avoid creating

textValue

and

numberValue

and simply have something like:

{ name: "value", type: (data) => { if (data?.type === "number") { return "number"; } return "text"; }, label: "Value" }

Couldn't find anything in the doc though.