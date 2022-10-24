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Conditional verification email

default discord avatar
thefrontend3 years ago
5

Is there a way to conditionally send verification emails upon account creation?


I'm currently creating a plugin for Google Authentication and I'd like to not send verification emails if a user signs up with Google. As the default Email / Password auth is still active, verification emails should be send here.



Also, it looks like I can not create a new already verified account. It takes two steps: create an account and then update _verified: true.



As I can see I can only pass 'true' or 'generateEmailHTML' for ´´´verify´´´ option in a collection config.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @1041438496285532170

    You cant alter the _verified prop once they auth with Google?

  • default discord avatar
    thefrontend3 years ago

    I can, but not before the email is sent.



     const registered = await payload.create({
          collection: 'users',
          showHiddenFields: true,
          data: {
            email: user.email,
            name: user?.name,
            password: pw,
            oauth: pw,
            loginMethod: 'google',
          },
        })


    Now the email is sent, before I can update the _verified. I can login directly but the email is still sent.



    await payload.update({
              id: registered.id,
              collection: 'users',
              data: {
                  _verified: true,
              },
          });
  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @1041438496285532170

    Unless there is a better way..



    How about disabling email



    And then manually calling 

    payload.sendEmail(message)


    on creation of a user with the type you want

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    We've done something similar in the past by using a

    beforeOperation

    hook that contains the conditional logic for setting

    disableVerificationEmail

    . Let me post a snippet



    This used a previous Payload version, but still should be good.



    import type { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload/types';

const skipVerificationEmail: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = ({ args, operation }) => {
  if (operation === 'create' && args.req.query && typeof args.req.query.checkout !== 'undefined') {
    return {
      ...args,
      disableVerificationEmail: true,
    };
  }

  return args;
};


    Just change up the conditional. You

    should

    have access to the user off of req

  • default discord avatar
    thefrontend3 years ago

    Works perfectly, thanks!

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