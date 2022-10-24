Conditional verification email

Is there a way to conditionally send verification emails upon account creation?
I'm currently creating a plugin for Google Authentication and I'd like to not send verification emails if a user signs up with Google. As the default Email / Password auth is still active, verification emails should be send here.
Also, it looks like I can not create a new already verified account. It takes two steps: create an account and then update _verified: true.
As I can see I can only pass 'true' or 'generateEmailHTML' for ´´´verify´´´ option in a collection config.
You cant alter the _verified prop once they auth with Google?
I can, but not before the email is sent.
const registered = await payload.create({
collection: 'users',
showHiddenFields: true,
data: {
email: user.email,
name: user?.name,
password: pw,
oauth: pw,
loginMethod: 'google',
},
})
Now the email is sent, before I can update the _verified. I can login directly but the email is still sent.
await payload.update({
id: registered.id,
collection: 'users',
data: {
_verified: true,
},
});
Unless there is a better way..
How about disabling email
And then manually calling
payload.sendEmail(message)
on creation of a user with the type you want
We've done something similar in the past by using a
beforeOperation
hook that contains the conditional logic for setting
disableVerificationEmail
. Let me post a snippet
This used a previous Payload version, but still should be good.
import type { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload/types';
const skipVerificationEmail: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = ({ args, operation }) => {
if (operation === 'create' && args.req.query && typeof args.req.query.checkout !== 'undefined') {
return {
...args,
disableVerificationEmail: true,
};
}
return args;
};
Just change up the conditional. Youshould
have access to the user off of req
Works perfectly, thanks!
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