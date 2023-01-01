Conditional verification email

Is there a way to conditionally send verification emails upon account creation?

I'm currently creating a plugin for Google Authentication and I'd like to not send verification emails if a user signs up with Google. As the default Email / Password auth is still active, verification emails should be send here.

Also, it looks like I can not create a new already verified account. It takes two steps: create an account and then update _verified: true.

As I can see I can only pass 'true' or 'generateEmailHTML' for ´´´verify´´´ option in a collection config.