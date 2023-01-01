Configure form fields in another collection

I have a use case where I'd like to be able to configure form fields in the admin on the fly depeniding on a relationship.

Requirements:

- relationships require no pre-set fields in the collection config

- relationships have a config field that accepts fieldsSchema

- When relationship is selected collection will populate all fields under path

config[relationshipField]

So far i have someting basic working by hijacking the

<RenderFields>

component inside a UI Field, but there's some holes in my implementation but it doesn't really work.

Is there a prescribed way to dynamically add fields to a form if they aren't predefined in the collection config?

Sample provider

Sample connection

The fields show up but don't sync with data from the form

const [fields, dispatchFields] = useAllFormFields(); const fieldBuilder = (config) => { const renderFields = []; for (let field of config) { switch (field.type) { case 'text': renderFields.push( <TextField admin={{}} key={field.name} name={field.name} path={`config.${field.name}`} label={field.name} onChange={e => {}} value={fields.config.value[field.name]} /> ); break; case 'textarea': renderFields.push( <TextareaField admin={{}} key={field.name} name={field.name} path={`config.${field.name}`} label={field.name} onChange={e => {}} value={fields.config.value[field.name]} /> ); break; } } return renderFields; }

That's how I have it rendering the fields so far

bump

I was having too many issues with this implementation. I ended up switching to using an array of key/val pairs for my config and I created a ui field to ensure the correct rows are added to the array when selecting a provider

import { useField, useFormFields, useForm } from 'payload/components/forms'; import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' const EnsureConnectionConfigField: React.FC = () => { const { value: providerId } = useField({ path: 'provider' }); const { addFieldRow, getData } = useForm(); useEffect(() => { (async () => { if (providerId) { const provider = await fetch(`/api/connection-providers/${providerId}`).then(r => r.json()); const { config } = getData(); let configRows = []; if (Array.isArray(config)) { configRows = [...config]; } for (let defaultConfig of provider.config) { if (!configRows.some(c => c.key == defaultConfig.key)) { addFieldRow({ path: 'config', data: { key: defaultConfig.key, val: defaultConfig.defaultValue || '' } }) } } } })(); }, [providerId]); }; export default EnsureConnectionConfigField

this works well enough for now.