Configure plugin-cloud-storage with S3

default discord avatar
Chris_Heinz
4 months ago
6

I am having a hard time configuring the plugin with my S3 credentials as I always getting an error I am not sure if I am using the right credentials. I created a bucket and a new user via IAM. Then I created a role for the user and selected the S3 bucket with full acess. Then I created a tag and used the displayed acess key and copied the secret key but I always get an error after starting the payload server.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    could you share some more info about the error you are getting? It will also help to know what your configuration for the plugin looks like as well.

  • default discord avatar
    Chris_Heinz
    4 months ago

    Sure 


       cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        // Enable cloud storage for Media collection
        media: {
          // Create the S3 adapter
          adapter: s3Adapter({
            config: {
              // endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
              region: "eu-central-1",
              credentials: {
                accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
                secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
              },
            },
            bucket: "demo-bucket",
          }),
        },
      },
    }),

    And the error I am facing rn is "The request signature we calculated does not match the signature you provided. Check your key and signing method." @tylandavis

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Chris_Heinz Double check that your environment variables for credentials are set correctly. I'm reading online that access keys with special characters need to be escaped with

    \

    , so that may be an issue too

  • default discord avatar
    Chris_Heinz
    4 months ago

    I've read the same and tried to escape slashes but no luck. Is the config for bucket just the name I gave it or the specific ARN ?



    Figured it out my problem was that I still got a few of my assets referenced in my local media directory and as it tried to look them up in the bucket I was getting an error with "The specified key does not exist" which was kind of misleading



    Thanks for your help @tylandavis

