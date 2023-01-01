Configure plugin-cloud-storage with S3

I am having a hard time configuring the plugin with my S3 credentials as I always getting an error I am not sure if I am using the right credentials. I created a bucket and a new user via IAM. Then I created a role for the user and selected the S3 bucket with full acess. Then I created a tag and used the displayed acess key and copied the secret key but I always get an error after starting the payload server.
could you share some more info about the error you are getting? It will also help to know what your configuration for the plugin looks like as well.
Sure
cloudStorage({
collections: {
// Enable cloud storage for Media collection
media: {
// Create the S3 adapter
adapter: s3Adapter({
config: {
// endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
region: "eu-central-1",
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
},
bucket: "demo-bucket",
}),
},
},
}),
And the error I am facing rn is "The request signature we calculated does not match the signature you provided. Check your key and signing method." @tylandavis
@Chris_Heinz Double check that your environment variables for credentials are set correctly. I'm reading online that access keys with special characters need to be escaped with
\
, so that may be an issue too
I've read the same and tried to escape slashes but no luck. Is the config for bucket just the name I gave it or the specific ARN ?
Figured it out my problem was that I still got a few of my assets referenced in my local media directory and as it tried to look them up in the bucket I was getting an error with "The specified key does not exist" which was kind of misleading
Thanks for your help @tylandavis
