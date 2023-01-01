Confused about payload-types

I have a typical upload type of Media, with the interface description including the optional url, however I get a TS error when trying to use the url in Nextjs. Either I am pathing the image tag wrong, or showing my newb level TS skills.

In VS Code the error is

Property 'url' does not exist on type 'string | Media

leading me to ask why a relationship field includes a type of string. Also, why is the url for uploads optional? Is this a case for using filterOptions?

Posts collection includes relationship to Media:

{ name: 'featuredImage', label: 'Featured Image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, },

Payload-types (imported into front end also):

export interface Post { id: string; title: string; featuredImage: string | Media; content: { [k: string]: unknown; }[]; slug?: string; publishDate?: string; displayDate: string; meta?: { title?: string; description?: string; image?: string | Media; }; updatedAt: string; createdAt: string; _status?: 'draft' | 'published'; } export interface Media { id: string; title: string; alt: string; updatedAt: string; createdAt: string; url?: string;

In Next.js this yields an error, stating the url and alt properties do not exist on type string. (But they do on Media!)

<Image src={post.featuredImage.url} alt={post.featuredImage.alt} style={{ objectFit: 'contain' }} fill />

The API does indeed return those values, so the above works in dev but fails to build.