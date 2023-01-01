DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Connecting Payload to NextJS frontend using the GraphQL query generator based on Schema

roac
5 months ago
6

My project is based on the PayloadCMS site and Server


These 2 repos


-

https://github.com/payloadcms/website

-

https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms


I need to generate the frontend GraphQL queries from the Schema generated in the backend as I haven’t been able to get my queries to work. @noheadphones do let me know if you can help. I haven’t added any new packages other than graphql-codegen and everything is running versions as per package.json

    noheadphones
    5 months ago

    I'll try to see if I can help...



    my package.json deps:


    @tanstack/react-query
graphql
graphql-request


    dev deps:


    typescript
@graphql-codegen/cli
@graphql-codegen/client-preset
@graphql-codegen/introspection
@graphql-codegen/typescript-react-query


    in the root dir i have a codegen.ts file with


    import type { CodegenConfig } from '@graphql-codegen/cli'

const config: CodegenConfig = {
  overwrite: true,
  schema: '<api url with `/api/graph` ending>',
  documents: 'graphql/**/*.graphql',
  generates: {
    'graphql/generated/client.ts': {
      plugins: ['typescript', 'typescript-operations', 'typescript-react-query'],
      config: {
        exposeQueryKeys: true,
        exposeFetcher: true,
        withHooks: true,
        dedupeFragments: true,
        fetcher: {
          endpoint: '<api url with `/api/graph` ending>',
          fetchParams: {
            headers: {
              'content-type': 'application/json',
            },
          },
        },
      },
    },
  },
}

export default config


    package.json has this script as well


    "gen:graphql": "graphql-codegen --config codegen.ts"


    then i have a graphql folder, inside it theres a generated folder (empty initially)


    then a queries folder where i put my queries in files

    .graphql

    ...eg:


    query GetGlobal {
  Global {
    title
  }
}

    a named query and inside a valid query to my API



    i have a query client ts file



    import { QueryClient } from '@tanstack/react-query'

const queryClient = new QueryClient()

export default queryClient


    i then import that

    queryClient

    in _app.tsx and wrap my page components with it



    import queryClient from '@utilities/queryClient'
import { QueryClientProvider } from '@tanstack/react-query'

//..
<QueryClientProvider client={queryClient}>
//... add your children here, eg. the default <Component 
</QueryClientProvider>


    lastly just run

    yarn gen:graphql

    and if you have a query you should get a successful output



    image.png
