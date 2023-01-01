Hi all, I upgraded from Payload v1.8.2 to v.1.15.2 and everything looks fine except on one of my collections I am getting a lot of these messages in my console log:

react-dom.development.js:86 Warning: You provided a

checked

prop to a form field without an

onChange

handler. This will render a read-only field. If the field should be mutable use

defaultChecked

. Otherwise, set either

onChange

or

readOnly

.

One of the checkbox fields affected is this one:

{

name: 'displayCreationImages',

type: 'checkbox',

defaultValue: false,

admin: {

description: 'example description',

},

},

I've checked the Payload docs and it seems to be correct so I'm not sure what's causing the errors.

Can anyone advise on how to fix this please?