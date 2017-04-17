Content disappearing after save with next-payload

Hello, all! I'm getting this weird bug when I save content with next-payload. After save, the page blinks and all content is gone until refreshed.

After I got this behavior in the repo I'm working, I cloned the next-payload-demo and made changes only to

.env.local

file. Same issue.

I made this screen capture to show what's happening, as well as the console errors. Am I missing some config, maybe?

Here are the changes I've made in

.env.local

. I left S3 stuff blank because I'm using GCS and didn't want to mess with this for the example