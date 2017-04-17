DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Content disappearing after save with next-payload

default discord avatar
arielarial
3 months ago
68

Hello, all! I'm getting this weird bug when I save content with next-payload. After save, the page blinks and all content is gone until refreshed.



After I got this behavior in the repo I'm working, I cloned the next-payload-demo and made changes only to

.env.local

file. Same issue.


I made this screen capture to show what's happening, as well as the console errors. Am I missing some config, maybe?



Here are the changes I've made in

.env.local

. I left S3 stuff blank because I'm using GCS and didn't want to mess with this for the example


MONGODB_URI=mongodb://localhost/payload-vercel-functions
PAYLOAD_SECRET=YOUR_SECRET_HERE
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js
NEXT_PUBLIC_APP_URL=http://localhost:3000
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_CMS_URL=http://localhost:3000
S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID=
S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=
S3_REGION=
NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_ENDPOINT=
NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_BUCKET=
PAYLOAD_PRIVATE_REGENERATION_SECRET=123123
NEXT_PRIVATE_REGENERATION_SECRET=123123
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    This is so odd, as the errors don't even seem super related to the main issue



    @arielarial Did you follow this repo example?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload


    Maybe that would be better than the other demo

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    Yeah, at first I tried to follow the steps from "next-payload". As I was getting these errors, I tried to clone the demo, and got the same behavior :/

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    I'm surprised there aren't more reports of errors



    Especially if you used the demo as it is

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    yeah, me too. I was wondering if it has something to do with my environment, node version, I don't know

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Hmm whats your enviornment like?



    Happy to help debug

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    I'm usign Node with nvm @ v16.16.0



    not sure what else should be looking into

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    I think your node version is OK, though as a note, we are using node version

    v19.8.1


    I think next lets check out your package json



    Here is the relevant part of ours:



      "dependencies": {
    "cors": "^2.8.5",
    "dotenv": "^8.2.0",
    "express": "^4.18.2",
    "jsonwebtoken": "^8.5.1",
    "payload": "^1.6.32"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@types/express": "^4.17.17",
    "copyfiles": "^2.4.1",
    "cross-env": "^7.0.3",
    "nodemon": "^2.0.6",
    "ts-node": "^9.1.1",
    "typescript": "^4.8.4"
  }


    (We may have a couple of extra packages, but I'm mainly looking at payload)



    I know the next project provides a few extra packages too

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    hm, it looks close enough:



    {
  "name": "next-payload-demo",
  "description": "Demo of Payload deployed as Vercel functions within NextJS",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "license": "MIT",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "next dev",
    "start": "next start",
    "lint": "next lint",
    "install:payload": "next-payload install",
    "build:next": "next build",
    "build": "yarn build:next",
    "generate:types": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=payload/payload.config.ts payload generate:types",
    "generate:graphQLSchema": "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=payload/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@aws-sdk/client-s3": "^3.245.0",
    "@aws-sdk/lib-storage": "^3.276.0",
    "@faceless-ui/css-grid": "^1.2.0",
    "@faceless-ui/modal": "^2.0.1",
    "@payloadcms/next-payload": "^0.0.16",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.14",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-seo": "^1.0.10",
    "@swc/wasm": "^1.3.35",
    "@vercel/edge": "^0.1.2",
    "dotenv": "^8.2.0",
    "express": "^4.17.1",
    "next": "^13.2.4-canary.6",
    "payload": "^1.6.32",
    "payload-admin-bar": "^1.0.5",
    "pino-pretty": "^9.1.1",
    "react": "18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "18.2.0",
    "sass": "^1.58.2",
    "sass-loader": "^13.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@swc/core": "^1.3.35",
    "@types/express": "^4.17.9",
    "@types/node": "^18.11.18",
    "@types/react": "^18.0.28",
    "copyfiles": "^2.4.1",
    "cross-env": "^7.0.3",
    "eslint": "8.31.0",
    "eslint-config-next": "13.1.1",
    "nodemon": "^2.0.6",
    "ts-node": "^9.1.1",
    "typescript": "^4.8.4"
  }
}


    Also tried to build && start to see if it was related to

    yarn dev

    , but it was the same

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Looking over it



    your payload/next package looks updated



    that got an update 12 days ago



    As far as barebones goes...



    Have you ruled out the extra plugins you have



    possibly causing issue



    @arielarial If you happen to have your project on a repo, I'm happy to do a code review

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    about plugins, the repo that I started was a next project that I used npx to install payload. So it didn't have plugins, and had the same issue



    "dependencies": {
    "@payloadcms/next-payload": "^0.0.16",
    "i18next": "^22.4.14",
    "modern-normalize": "^1.1.0",
    "next": "latest",
    "payload": "^1.6.32",
    "payload-base64-plugin": "^1.2.0",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0",
    "styled-components": "^5.3.5"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@types/node": "^18.0.0",
    "@types/react": "^18.0.14",
    "@types/react-dom": "^18.0.5",
    "@types/styled-components": "^5.1.25",
    "typescript": "^4.7.4"
  }


    do you get the same errors if you clone next-payload-demo and set .env.local like I did?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    IS that your current package.json?

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    the last one I sent was from my first try. I think I used create-next-app and then npx to install next-payload

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    hmm



    and sorry, covering bases here



    you created a new mongo db named "payload-vercel-functions"



    ?

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    lol, yeah. it is running

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    had to check hehe

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    ahahahahha sure!



    but I think payload doesn't even start if it can't connect to a Mongo db

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    true



    so we can rule out your .env vars not being picked up



    because then the mongourl wouldnt be picked up

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    hm, that's right



    but I'm curious. if you clone the demo repo can you reproduce?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I am wondering, is this specific to globals for you?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @arielarial ill try it out now

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    let me try out with a collection, @Jarrod

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @arielarial awesome ty, I would try with the same config structure too. i.e. use an array of links!

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    ok, that's something! It's not happening inside a collection



    I copy/pasted the same field and it worked as it should

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    its building 😮



    slowly but surely lol



    hmmm



    OK so i couldn't replicate locally (or run it locally lol)



    But i think that is just my setup



    I'm guessing this is related to globals vs collections

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    yeah, it looks like it. Should I open an issue @Jarrod ?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Beautiful



    yes please do!



    thank you for narrowing it down



    open it on the next-payload repo



    pleaaaase 🙏

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    3 months ago

    ahahahahah nice, will do. thanks!



    thank you as well, @thisisnotchris !

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    of course my friend, good luck!

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    3 months ago

    I noticed this issue was closed on Github, and I am using the latest release (v0.0.20) of

    next-payload

    but I am getting similar behaviour in collections. I have a relationship field which refuses to save, regardless of the fact the Admin UI says it was a successful save

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @itsjxck Is it with collections specifically? Or Globals?

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    3 months ago

    Collections



    I don’t currently have any globals in my config

