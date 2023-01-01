Content has disappeared from prod Admin Panel

As of two hours ago, we have been having this issue in production where none of the content is being displayed. It is being displayed locally, it also shows up in MongoDB, but for some reason doesn't show up in prod. Adding screenshots below as examples. (Last image is from local)
Please advice on how to identify/resolve this issue.
That is likely due to this issue in the SEO plugin, which is being patched up right now. Should have a fix out shortly for thishttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo/issues/50
Ok just published a fix for this, you should be able to simply
yarn
again to receive the latest version of the seo plugin. Let me know if you have any troubles getting this installed!
It has been resolved on my end. Thank you so much for the great and immediate support Jacob!
Amazing! Happy to hear it.
