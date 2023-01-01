DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Content has disappeared from prod Admin Panel

default discord avatar
sometimesdante
2 months ago
4

As of two hours ago, we have been having this issue in production where none of the content is being displayed. It is being displayed locally, it also shows up in MongoDB, but for some reason doesn't show up in prod. Adding screenshots below as examples. (Last image is from local)



Please advice on how to identify/resolve this issue.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    That is likely due to this issue in the SEO plugin, which is being patched up right now. Should have a fix out shortly for this

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo/issues/50


    Ok just published a fix for this, you should be able to simply

    yarn

    again to receive the latest version of the seo plugin. Let me know if you have any troubles getting this installed!

  • default discord avatar
    sometimesdante
    2 months ago

    It has been resolved on my end. Thank you so much for the great and immediate support Jacob!

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Amazing! Happy to hear it.

