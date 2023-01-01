DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cookie is not set in production but works in local

default discord avatar
generator101
4 weeks ago
130

I am setting up basic authentication using the example repo and the cookie is set in frontend when on local host but when I deployed it to render.com, it no longer sets the cookie. 


auth: {
    tokenExpiration: 28800, // 8 hours
    cookies: {
      sameSite: 'none',
      secure: true,
      domain: process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN,
        },
    },

in my .env for local, cookie domain is set to

COOKIE_DOMAIN=localhost

and in production, I changed it to

.onrender.com

but still not able to store the cookie.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @generator101 Hmm, I didn't have to pass the domain in, interesting



    Did you set CORS/CSRF settings too?



    Also, may not be necessary but, in my server.ts, I manually specify the cors config and also pass credentials: true



    app.use(
  cors({
    origin: [
      "http://localhost:4200",
      "https://www.example.com",
    ],
    credentials: true,
  })
);


    Are you using credentials: 'include' in your request on the frontend?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    4 weeks ago

    in the config files, I have this



    cors: [
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '',
    ].filter(Boolean),
    csrf: [
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '',
    ].filter(Boolean),


    In frontend, I used this



    import { cookies } from 'next/headers'

const me = await fetch(
  process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL + '/api/users/me',
  { headers: { Cookie: cookies().toString() } }
).then((r) => r.json())


    method: 'POST',
    credentials: 'include',
    headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
     .....
},


    Any help with this will be greatly appreciated 😅



    @denolfe any help with this? thanks



    cant figure out why cookie is not working in production

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @generator101 is this based off a payload next template repo?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    I'm not the best to answer here. Maybe @jarrod_not_jared or @jacobsfletch can weigh in.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    I am guessing that PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL is not defined in prod. Check out this GH discussion, let me know if it clears things up for you!



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1654#issuecomment-1403972303
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @generator101 also check that the prefixed period in your cookie domain isn’t the problem. I would expect this value to be

    onrender.com

    and not

    .onrender.com

    .

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared I tried adding 

        serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'http://localhost:8000',

    but still did not work,



    @jacobsfletch that didnt help too, it still does not set the cookie. Have you guys tested that nextjs auth in production environment? thanks

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @generator101 I think what @jarrod_not_jared is suggesting is to ensure your variables are not undefined in production for some reason like incorrect dotenv config, etc

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Yeah I would console log one of em above your payload config file in your prod environment and see what they log. Undefined or the env var?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared I just did 

    payload.logger.info(`Public Server URL: ${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}`)

    and it loaded the url I added in env variables



    Jul 12 06:30:48 PM [22:30:48] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...


    Jul 12 06:30:52 PM [22:30:52] INFO (payload): Admin URL: localhost:8000/admin


    Jul 12 06:30:52 PM [22:30:52] INFO (payload): Public Server URL: MY URL FROM ENV


    Jul 12 06:30:54 PM Your service is live 🎉





    this is what I see in the console log of the server

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Open you browser’s Application tab in the inspector console and take a look at the cookie that was set.



    From there you can inspect the domain property being used, etc

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I cant even login to backend





    my user collection



    import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'

import { admins } from './access/admins'
import adminsAndUser from './access/adminsAndUser'
import { anyone } from './access/anyone'
import { checkRole } from './access/checkRole'
import { loginAfterCreate } from './hooks/loginAfterCreate'
import { protectRoles } from './hooks/protectRoles'

export const Users: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'users',
    auth: {
        tokenExpiration: 28800, // 8 hours
        cookies: {
            sameSite: 'none',
            secure: true,
            domain: process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN,
        },
    },
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'email',
    },
    access: {
        read: adminsAndUser,
        create: anyone,
        update: adminsAndUser,
        delete: admins,
        // admin: ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user),
    },
    hooks: {
        afterChange: [loginAfterCreate],
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'firstName',
            type: 'text',
        },
        {
            name: 'lastName',
            type: 'text',
        },
        {
            name: 'username',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
            unique: true,
            index: true,
        },
        {
            name: 'roles',
            type: 'select',
            hasMany: true,
            saveToJWT: true,
            hooks: {
                // temp disable this hook
                // beforeChange: [protectRoles],
            },
            options: [
                {
                    label: 'Admin',
                    value: 'admin',
                },
                {
                    label: 'User',
                    value: 'user',
                },
            ],
        },
    ],
}
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @generator101 This is likely an issue with your adminsAndUser function. Are you able to access if you set your access levels to true temporarily



    for instance



            read: () => true,
        create: anyone,
        update: adminsAndUser,
        delete: admins,


    Just to narrow down what is causing this

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    it is exact copy of this one

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/access/adminsAndUser.ts
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Also - what site are you trying to log into? Does the Cookie domain match?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared I am trying to login to backend and I get unauthorized error, I try to login to frontend and it doesnt set cookie

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    are you logging into

    https://some-domain.com

    and your cookie domain is

    some-domain.com

    (I don't think cookie domain needs to be fully qualified)

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I deployed backend and frontend to render.com, the backend is

    ex-mybackend.onrender.com

    and frontend is

    ex-myfrontend.onrender.com
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Right, but what is

    domain: process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN,
  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    onrender.com





    I have been trying so many different things and still not working, initially frontend was deployed on vercel



    I moved it to render to have same domain

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    right right



    it has to be something simple, hmmm

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago


    and this is the user in mongo db

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    right, I think this specifically has to do with cookies/csrf

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago
    dotenv.config({
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),
})

export default buildConfig({
    serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'http://localhost:8000',
    collections: [Users],
    cors: [
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '',
    ].filter(Boolean),
    csrf: [
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
        process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '',
    ].filter(Boolean),
    typescript: {
        outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
    },
})


    my config file

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    with render do you get to pick your domain name? do you have that set at your PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL & PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL envs

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago


    I set the Public site URL to the frontend url



    and server URL to the backend url



    and I did 

    payload.logger.info(`Public Server URL: ${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}`)
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    and it logs correctly huh

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    yeah



    😭

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    where did you do the log?



    in the payload config file? what about the server file? (built server file)

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    @notchr changing

    read: () => true,

    still doesnt let me login



    @jarrod_not_jared on the server



    const start = async (): Promise<void> => {
    await payload.init({
        secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
        mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
        express: app,
        onInit: () => {
            payload.logger.info(`Admin URL: localhost:${process.env.PORT}/admin`)
            payload.logger.info(`Public Server URL: ${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}`)
        },
    })
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    I would also add a log above your buildConfig function

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    I agree with Jarrod then, likely cors/csrf

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    in both your server file and your config file you are using the same:


    dotenv.config({
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),
})


    So below that I would log

    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

    (in each file)

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    on server I have this



    dotenv.config()


    on config file I have this



    dotenv.config({
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),
})
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    right, all relative to where the env is

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I think I added this one after reading your comment yesterday



    for linking that github issue

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    are your server and config file at the same level in the same dir?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago


    yes

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    NICE



    so just change your dotenv config in your payload config, thats the issue

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I did the log and it outputs the domain



    Jul 13 10:58:03 AM  > server@0.1.0 build:payload
Jul 13 10:58:03 AM  > cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
Jul 13 10:58:03 AM  
Jul 13 10:58:05 AM  CONFIG LOG: domain.onrender.com
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Ok, just for clarity, can you change the dotENV in the server file to match the one in your payload config file

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    nope, that didnt help either



    I see a lot of these logs







    should I change the

    process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN

    to

    .onrender.com

    ?

    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    seems like it might be a render thing:

    https://community.render.com/t/setting-cookies-onrender-com/7886
  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    damn, for real? omg



    maybe I can try payload cloud then



    it never occurred to me it can be related to render, I have another payload app with custom domain

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    you mean instead of using their auto generated ones?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    yeah, I setup a custom domain for my other app, maybe I can try setting a custom domain for this one too



    also setting up process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN as full domain of the backend didnt help



    omg it logged in using custom domain



    https://tenor.com/view/facepalm-really-stressed-mad-angry-gif-16109475
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    got 2 luv it

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    thank you for all your help, I hope I can migrate some side projects to payload cloud when free plan is here

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Yeah no prob! glad we got to the bottom of it

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared thanks, yeah



    also if I uncomment ``beforeChange: [protectRoles],



    the user role is changed from admin to just user



    I remember discussing this with you



    oh looks like it is updated

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/hooks/protectRoles.ts


    I still think there is a bug in that function, if a user is already admin, it will change it to user if just using 

    const isAdmin = req.user?.roles.includes('admin')


    req.user?.roles returns undefined

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    did you also make this change:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/Users.ts#L46
  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    yes, are we sure req has users?



    I changed it to 

    const isAdmin = data.roles.includes('admin')


    and seems to be working



    but I tried to log 

    req.user

    and it gave me undefined

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    right, but that means I could pass formData saying I am an admin and I will become an admin. Whereas admins should only be able to add admins

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I see, yeah that should not happen but with current code, if I am an admin and I login, my role is changed to user



    because 

    const isAdmin = req.user?.roles.includes('admin')

    always returns false



    since req.user is undefined

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    when you login, user will attach to the req. So something is amiss in your situation



    if you clone the repo and cd into that examples/auth/cms folder and run

    yarn && yarn dev

    what happens? Can you login?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    so this line that checks for email



      const isAdmin = req.user?.roles.includes('admin') || data.email === 'demo@payloadcms.com' // for the seed script


    works



    but the problem is that if I have bunch of admin users



    I can't check their emails



    if you remove 

    data.email === 'demo@payloadcms.com'

    it will not work

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    The email check if only so the first user can be created as an admin. Once you have 1 admin you could remove that portion, and then just check the user roles on the req. But if you clone it down and do what I said above, you are saying that user.roles is undefined?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    yes



    I cloned the repo locally and added my db

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    what if you clone and use a blank db

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    I did not try that yet

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    if you do make sure to make the first user with the demo@payloadcms.com email

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    3 weeks ago

    if you remove the data.email === ... part you are able to login?

