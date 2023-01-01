Cookie is not set in production but works in local

I am setting up basic authentication using the example repo and the cookie is set in frontend when on local host but when I deployed it to render.com, it no longer sets the cookie.

auth: { tokenExpiration: 28800, // 8 hours cookies: { sameSite: 'none', secure: true, domain: process.env.COOKIE_DOMAIN, }, },

in my .env for local, cookie domain is set to

COOKIE_DOMAIN=localhost

and in production, I changed it to

.onrender.com

but still not able to store the cookie.