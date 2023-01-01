I have payloadCMS running on localhost:3000, I have nextJs running on localhost:8000

I try to fetch data.

I already set cors and csrf the value *

Actually I can Login and data is returned normally.

The problem is that the cookie secure is not set automatically 😦

So, when I try to logout, "user: null".

I really don't know why the cookie isn't set, I already check the developer tools (no cookies there).

I tried different browsers, I tried different clients (vanilla JS)

Only works on Postman/Imsomnia

Could anyone help me please? TwT