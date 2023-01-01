Copy document structure for localizations

Hi there.
I'm currently evaluating several headless CMS and so far payload-cms is my favorite.
But i'm having trouble adding localizations and keeping the structure of an existing localization.
I cloned the public demo.
- Adding a new page for
en
with Hero and Layout.
- Save as draft
- switching to
de
clears the layout and i have to build it from scratch.
Is there a simple way to keep the structure when switching to a different locale? (Do i have to use a hook or something?
Thanks in advance.
The nice thing about Payload's localization is that it can be applied at any level of your document structure. Since the blocks layout you're working in has localization: true, this is being set at the top in your project currently. It sounds like you would prefer to have the localization applied at the field level, inside your blocks instead of at the top.
Thanks for the response.
I got it working by removing
localized: true
from the Page Layout. It might be a bit misleading for total newcomers trying out the demo.
But it is a great feature to be able to localize even the layout of documents.
I'm more than likely going to recommend going forward with using payload-cms in the project.
Hey @dribbens
In the case where you localise on the field level wouldn't that mean, if you'd remove a block on the
de
version it would also be removed on the
en
version?
I ran into the same thing and kinda figured keeping the localisation on the block field would be a better option. Do you think it would be tricky to implement a custom component to copy block structure from the original language?
This is up to your config @kariyngva . If you want the document to have the same blocks, you would not set
localized: true
on the block field and instead put it on the fields within the blocks.
We have a task right now to improve our localization editing experience
I'd say this is a great point to make in the discussion on github to capture your pain paints.
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1234
Thanks, I'll add my 2 cents 🙂
Thanks!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.