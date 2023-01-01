Copy document structure for localizations

Hi there.

I'm currently evaluating several headless CMS and so far payload-cms is my favorite.

But i'm having trouble adding localizations and keeping the structure of an existing localization.

I cloned the public demo.

- Adding a new page for

en

with Hero and Layout.

- Save as draft

- switching to

de

clears the layout and i have to build it from scratch.

Is there a simple way to keep the structure when switching to a different locale? (Do i have to use a hook or something?

Thanks in advance.