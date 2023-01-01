DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
copyfiles command not found on AWS Amplify build

default discord avatar
absolutegravitas
4 weeks ago
5

I know this is only

slightly tangential

to Payload but hoping this group can help. 🙏🏻



As the title says, trying to get payloadcms/template-commerce deployed on AWS Amplify but keep running into an issue where copyfiles isn't found. My mongodb is on Mongo Atlas.



AWS Build Settings


version: 1
frontend:
  phases:
    preBuild:
      commands:
        - yarn install
    build:
      commands:
        - yarn run build
  artifacts:
    # IMPORTANT - Please verify your build output directory
    baseDirectory: /
    files:
      - '**/*'
      - 'dist/**/*'    # Add the 'dist' directory for the server code
      - 'build/**/*'   # Add the 'build' directory for the built admin panel
  cache:
    paths:
      - node_modules/**/*


AWS ENV Variables (not sure if important)



No help for this one?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @absolutegravitas I think @denolfe can lend a hand here. He's off today but will be back first thing next week! Appreciate your patience.

  • default discord avatar
    absolutegravitas
    3 weeks ago

    All good I got it working on AWS app runner



    Am into local config now... A properly deployable Dockerfile would be great though... The examples aren't prod ready

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @absolutegravitas Glad you were able to get it to work. We're open to making improvements to our shipped Dockerfiles. What feedback do you have?

