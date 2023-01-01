copyfiles command not found on AWS Amplify build

I know this is onlyslightly tangential
to Payload but hoping this group can help. 🙏🏻
As the title says, trying to get payloadcms/template-commerce deployed on AWS Amplify but keep running into an issue where copyfiles isn't found. My mongodb is on Mongo Atlas.
AWS Build Settings
version: 1
frontend:
phases:
preBuild:
commands:
- yarn install
build:
commands:
- yarn run build
artifacts:
# IMPORTANT - Please verify your build output directory
baseDirectory: /
files:
- '**/*'
- 'dist/**/*' # Add the 'dist' directory for the server code
- 'build/**/*' # Add the 'build' directory for the built admin panel
cache:
paths:
- node_modules/**/*
AWS ENV Variables (not sure if important)
No help for this one?
Hey @absolutegravitas I think @denolfe can lend a hand here. He's off today but will be back first thing next week! Appreciate your patience.
All good I got it working on AWS app runner
Am into local config now... A properly deployable Dockerfile would be great though... The examples aren't prod ready
@absolutegravitas Glad you were able to get it to work. We're open to making improvements to our shipped Dockerfiles. What feedback do you have?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.