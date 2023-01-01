copyfiles command not found on AWS Amplify build

I know this is only

to Payload but hoping this group can help. 🙏🏻

As the title says, trying to get payloadcms/template-commerce deployed on AWS Amplify but keep running into an issue where copyfiles isn't found. My mongodb is on Mongo Atlas.

AWS Build Settings

version: 1 frontend: phases: preBuild: commands: - yarn install build: commands: - yarn run build artifacts: # IMPORTANT - Please verify your build output directory baseDirectory: / files: - '**/*' - 'dist/**/*' # Add the 'dist' directory for the server code - 'build/**/*' # Add the 'build' directory for the built admin panel cache: paths: - node_modules/**/*

AWS ENV Variables (not sure if important)

No help for this one?