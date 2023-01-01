DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
CORS & CSRF settings for SSR

ajskates98
ajskates98
today
5

Hi!



I am using NextJS alongside Payload for my website.



I am using the app directory and as such a lot of my data fetching happens serverside.



When I am running locally, next runs on

localhost:3000

and payload runs on

localhost:3001

When running in production they are in sibling docker-compose containers. This means that they can send requests to each other using

http://payload:3001

and

http://next:3000

respectively.



How would I set up my config to allow for serverside requests. I have only tried in dev so far and have tried passing

["localhost:3000"]

to both the

cors

and

csrf

properties, as well as trying the wildcard option.



I consistently get a 403 Forbidden error when trying to fetch data.



Thanks in advance!

  notchr
    notchr
    today

    @ajskates98 Morning! Can you please share the specific CORS / CSRF error? Is it an allowed origin error?

  ajskates98
    ajskates98
    today

    It was a PICNIC error :/



    I hadn't configured access in my collection

  notchr
    notchr
    today

    Picnic?



    Ahh that will do it

  ajskates98
    ajskates98
    today

    Problem in chair, not in computer

  notchr
    notchr
    today

    Ahhhhh



    lmao



    well I'm glad it's resolved

