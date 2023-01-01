Hi!

I am using NextJS alongside Payload for my website.

I am using the app directory and as such a lot of my data fetching happens serverside.

When I am running locally, next runs on

localhost:3000

and payload runs on

localhost:3001

When running in production they are in sibling docker-compose containers. This means that they can send requests to each other using

http://payload:3001

and

http://next:3000

respectively.

How would I set up my config to allow for serverside requests. I have only tried in dev so far and have tried passing

["localhost:3000"]

to both the

cors

and

csrf

properties, as well as trying the wildcard option.

I consistently get a 403 Forbidden error when trying to fetch data.

Thanks in advance!