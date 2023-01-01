Hi!
I am using NextJS alongside Payload for my website.
I am using the app directory and as such a lot of my data fetching happens serverside.
When I am running locally, next runs on
localhost:3000
and payload runs on
localhost:3001
When running in production they are in sibling docker-compose containers. This means that they can send requests to each other using
http://payload:3001
and
http://next:3000
respectively.
How would I set up my config to allow for serverside requests. I have only tried in dev so far and have tried passing
["localhost:3000"]
to both the
cors
and
csrf
properties, as well as trying the wildcard option.
I consistently get a 403 Forbidden error when trying to fetch data.
Thanks in advance!
@ajskates98 Morning! Can you please share the specific CORS / CSRF error? Is it an allowed origin error?
It was a PICNIC error :/
I hadn't configured access in my collection
Picnic?
Ahh that will do it
Problem in chair, not in computer
Ahhhhh
lmao
well I'm glad it's resolved
